Missing Clayton County man found dead behind home
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who went missing Feb. 17 has died.
64-year-old Charles Graham disappeared from his home on Teal Trail in Jonesboro Feb. 17. Graham’s body was found in a lake behind the home earlier today.
Investigators have not said if they are treating the death as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.
