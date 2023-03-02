Missing Clayton County man found dead behind home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who went missing Feb. 17 has died.

64-year-old Charles Graham disappeared from his home on Teal Trail in Jonesboro Feb. 17. Graham’s body was found in a lake behind the home earlier today.

Investigators have not said if they are treating the death as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.

