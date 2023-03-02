Nationwide veterinarian shortage impacts pet care; how local vet schools help

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may have noticed it’s hard to lock in a routine vet check for your pet. A nationwide shortage of veterinarians is to blame. So now, colleges like the University of Georgia are working to recruit more students into the field in an effort to stave off a trend they started noticing nearly four years ago.

“I just want to have a vet that I can trust to take care of my animals,” said Jessica Taylor of Athens.

Jessica Taylor met with veterinarians at UGA for a second opinion for her 6-year-old labradoodle Charlie.

“So, I got him from the shelter, and they told me that he might need some kind of hip surgery,” said Taylor.

While Taylor hasn’t had problems yet making an appointment for Charlie, many emergency vets, and clinics across the country, including in Georgia, have had to make the difficult decision to turn clients away.

Dr. Michelle Henry Barton of the University of Georgia College of Veterinarian Medicine says there are several reasons for the nationwide vet shortage. More Americans have companion pets, 70 percent of U.S. households, or 90.5 million homes, have a dog or cat. Many of those new pets were adopted during the pandemic, while at the same time, the pandemic contributed to baby boomer generation veterinarians rethinking their work-life balance.

“So COVID, we did see quite a few people opt for retirement so now you start putting some of those factors together and it creates a shortage of veterinarians,” said Dr. Michelle Henry Barton.

The shortage is being felt in every aspect of veterinarian pet care, including local shelters, like the Atlanta Humane Society.

“We’re sending our shelter vets to other welfare organizations to help them and ensure that that their pets can get spayed and neutered, their pets have the vaccines, the care that they need,” said Christina Hill - Atlanta Humane Society

To fix the problem vet schools like UGA have started increasing their class size from just under 115 graduates three years ago - to their newest freshman class of more than 150. The federal government is also helping with college loan payback assistance.

“Trying to encourage veterinarians, if you came from a rural setting and you’re comfortable with that, you know go back home and will help me pay your loan,” said Dr. Barton.

There are some things pet owners can do to help. Dr. Barton recommends keeping your pet up to date on vaccines and any other preventive care that way you can avoid an unwanted emergency room visit.

