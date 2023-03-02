Black History Month
Nonprofit provides hope and healing on four legs, to Georgians

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The three-degree guarantee is two-fold. It holds our weather team to a standard that benefits you. It also provides money to metro Atlanta charities like Hand, Hoof, and Heart.

The thing about working with horses, is you have to check yourself before you walk through the gate. You have to know, that oftentimes, these animals are sensing you.

”Some horses will feel the energy you have inside of your body. You might not even be aware of the kind of energy you are pushing off and that horse will lock onto it and react to it,” said Erin Chimberoff Founder/Director of Hand, Hoof and Heart.

It is a partnership.

“We are able to teach our clients how to notice that and how to change it,” said Chimberoff.

Hand, Hoof and Heart is a nonprofit that sits on a 20-acre property in Acworth, Georgia.

”We have 16 horses. 2 goats. 2 pigs. 2 sheep and that is it, right this second,” said Chimberoff.

The program started as a therapeutic riding program and now...

“We do therapeutic horseback riding. We do a ton of therapeutic animal education and activities. We do summer camps. All of our programs are inclusive so we provide services to people with and without disabilities,” said Chimberoff.

Erin partners with the community as well, to provide mentoring services and expand the volunteer program.

”We pretty much have something for anyone who loves to be outside, loves animals, and loves making friends,” said Chimberoff.

Erin’s connection to animals started early in life and became even more important as she journeyed through her own mental health issues.

“When you ride them, you get a sense of freedom,” said Chimberoff.

And now she is trying to give that freedom, to other people.

DONATE: Hand, Hoof, and Heart

