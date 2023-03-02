Black History Month
Restaurant Report Card: 57th Fighter Group fails with 47; Salty Mule earns 100

A popular World War II-themed restaurant is defending its reputation after failing a health inspection with a score in the 40s.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Right next to PDK Airport in Chamblee, a popular World War II-themed restaurant is defending its reputation.

The 57th Fighter Group on Clairmont Road in DeKalb County failed with 47 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says they had a dirty ice machine and fruit flies in the kitchen. Plus, an employee touched cooked food with bare hands and chicken, shrimp, steak, pork and queso were at unsafe temperatures.

An employee told Atlanta News First that management could not discuss the violations with us because they were meeting with the health inspector when we dropped by the restaurant.

“They’re not trying to hide anything. Right now, the guy is here and they’re trying to go through all the stuff to fix this,” A 57th Fighter Group employee said.

We also noticed management posted an old inspection report of 86 and “B” in the restaurant, instead of their failing one.

There are several other good scores to report from around metro Atlanta this week. Cactus Cantina on Argonne Terrace in Holly Springs improved to 87 points and a “B” on a reinspection this week after failing a couple of weeks ago. Bell Street Burritos on Peachtree Street in Atlanta scored a 94 and in Sugar Hill, Bravos Cantina and Grill on Cumming Highway earned 98 points.

The Salty Mule on South Church Street in downtown Canton received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The family-owned and operated restaurant has been around for a couple of years and everything is made from scratch in the kitchen. They’ll even shuck some oysters for you and make you a signature cocktail. They have New England clam chowder, gator po’boy with hand cut fries, shrimp and grits, a ribeye with cream corn, peel-and-eat shrimp, blackened grouper, and creole rigatoni on the menu. Boy, that’s good!

