Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Study finds great health benefits with aerobic exercise

A new study showed some of the great health benefits that come with a short amount of exercise.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new study showed some of the great health benefits that come with a short amount of exercise.

A new British study that was released on Tuesday found that just 11 minutes of moderate to vigorously intense aerobic activity every day can lower your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or premature death.

The activities include walking running, cycling, or swimming, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms are just hours away from Georgia
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

Chandler LeCroy
UGA football staffer drunk, driving 104 mph before deadly crash, police say
Residents seek changes to proposed plan.
Atlanta residents seek changes to proposed plan to build nearby storage facility
Senate Bill 88
Controversial Georgia sex education bill tabled
Controversial Georgia sex education bill table