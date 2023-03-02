Study finds great health benefits with aerobic exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new study showed some of the great health benefits that come with a short amount of exercise.

A new British study that was released on Tuesday found that just 11 minutes of moderate to vigorously intense aerobic activity every day can lower your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or premature death.

The activities include walking running, cycling, or swimming, according to officials.

