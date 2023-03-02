Black History Month
Third suspect arrested in connection to Perimeter Mall shooting

Che’Saun Sincere Lacey
Che’Saun Sincere Lacey(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting inside Perimeter Mall earlier this year.

According to arrest warrants, a verbal altercation ensued between 20-year-old Che’Saun Sincere Lacey and three other persons at a kiosk inside the mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6.

Detectives told Atlanta News First that weapons were triggered and shots were fired.

Authorities said 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre were also involved in the shooting.

Holder faces aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct charges. Pierre faces aggravated battery and reckless conduct charges.

Lacey is being charged with aggravated assault weapon and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, both of which are felonies and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

Authorities said Lacey was at his home in Stockbridge on Mar. 1. when he was taken into custody.

Lacy was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

