Third suspect arrested in connection to Perimeter Mall shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting inside Perimeter Mall earlier this year.

According to arrest warrants, a verbal altercation ensued between 20-year-old Che’Saun Sincere Lacey and three other persons at a kiosk inside the mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6.

Detectives told Atlanta News First that weapons were triggered and shots were fired.

Authorities said 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre were also involved in the shooting.

Holder faces aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct charges. Pierre faces aggravated battery and reckless conduct charges.

Lacey is being charged with aggravated assault weapon and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, both of which are felonies and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

Authorities said Lacey was at his home in Stockbridge on Mar. 1. when he was taken into custody.

Lacy was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

