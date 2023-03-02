Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

UGA football staffer drunk, driving 104 mph before deadly crash, police say

“Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash,” police said.
Chandler LeCroy
Chandler LeCroy(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County police said Wednesday that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash in January that killed two members of the UGA football team.

Recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy and 20 -year-old offensive lineman Devin Willock both died in the crash.

UGA offensive tackle Warren Mclendon and recruiting staffer Tori Bowles were left injured.

The crash happened on Barnett Shoals Road on Jan. 15 shortly after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive national championship title with a parade in downtown Athens.

Warrants allege that LeCroy was illegally racing former UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter before the crash happened.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials announced misdemeanor charges against Jalen Carter for reckless driving and racing in connection to the deadly crash.

According to a toxicology report, police announced Wednesday in a news release that LeCroy, the driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.197 percent at the time of the crash. The legal blood alcohol limit is 0.8.

Police said LeCroy “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees” at around 2:45 a.m.

Lecroy was also traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, officials said.

UGA Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart released the following statement Wednesday:

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

RELATED ARTICLES:

Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash

What are the charges facing Jalen Carter?

Family of UGA player killed in crash holds private celebration of life service

Funeral services held for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy in her hometown

UGA Athletic Department reviews crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Community devastated after UGA player, staffer killed in crash

UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms are just hours away from Georgia
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

The most common New Year's resolution is to lose weight and get in shape.
Study finds great health benefits with aerobic exercise
Residents seek changes to proposed plan.
Atlanta residents seek changes to proposed plan to build nearby storage facility
Senate Bill 88
Controversial Georgia sex education bill tabled
Controversial Georgia sex education bill table