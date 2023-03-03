Black History Month
2-year-old Georgia girl dies after being shot by pellet gun, officials say

“Please join me in praying for this family,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 2-year-old girl has died after being shot by a pellet gun, authorities said.

Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible cardiac arrest call on Poseyville Road Thursday just after 6 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, first responders met with the caller at Corinth Poseyville Road and Business 27 in Bremen, to take over giving the child CPR.

Emergency crews told that the child had been shot by a pellet gun, officials said.

The victim, later identified as two-year-old Jaylea Hutchinson, was transported to Tanner Medical Center at Higgins where she died.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the child had been shot with a pellet gun.

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams told Atlanta News First that the incident is believed to be a tragic accidental shooting.

“Please join me in praying for this family,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they deal with the tragic loss of such a young child.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

