Atlanta 3rd graders adventure on the ‘Storybus,’ created to inspire young readers

Over the past 6 years, our Books to Kids initiative has given out close to 70,000 books.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National Read Across America Day! Atlanta News First is passionate about making sure children have access to as many books as possible. Over the past 6 years, our Books to Kids initiative has given out close to 70,000 books. We partner with organizations here locally that are passionate about inspiring children to read. On Thursday, the non-profit Page Turners Make Great Learners, works with community partners like MARTA to bring what is called the Storybus to life!

“All kids don’t naturally gravitate towards a book. In this way, making it fun, and come up with creative and innovative ideas to connect the skill of reading to the real world,” said Executive Director of Page Turners Make Great Learners Fefe Handy.

The bus, full of 3rd-grade readers drove through Atlanta, picking up guests like Mayor Andre Dickens, Jenifer Curtis, Esq. of UPS, Paul Bryant of HJ Russell, Melissa Proctor of the Atlanta Hawks, and Jai Ferrell of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Each guest spoke to the kids about the many ways reading helps them thrive in their jobs.

“They become curious, they begin to dream and it opens up life’s possibilities,” said Handy.

“I believe that today made them feel valued and seen and empowered. So yes, it was an empowering day but I also have to say that doesn’t just happen because of the day. Here at Heritage Elementary School that is a part of the culture,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.

