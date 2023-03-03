Atlanta News First sits down with stars of Creed III

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Creed III is the third installment of the Creed franchise and the spin-off of Rocky.

This is the first time Michael B. Jordan directed a movie, he felt it was important since this was the first time he played the same character three times.

Jonathan Majors said his role felt close to home. He explained how his stepfather spent time in prison, so he was able to empathize and understand the character in a unique way.

Mila Davis-Kent is a deaf actor who was excited to be a part of the franchisee as Amara Creed. Jordan said she was fearless on set and blended into the Creed family seamlessly.

Creed is in theatres on March 3.

