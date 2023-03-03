Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Feb. 26.

Officers responded to 294 Deering Road SW around 2:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.