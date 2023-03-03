Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

The person of interest in a Feb. 26 shooting.
The person of interest in a Feb. 26 shooting.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Feb. 26.

Officers responded to 294 Deering Road SW around 2:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Tornado Watch in effect for most of Atlanta Metro until 8 p.m.
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
Families search for 2 missing Fulton County fathers, business partners

Latest News

Newton County man
Paralyzed man reported missing after house fire in Newton County, police say
Atlanta News First Surprise Squad
Woman endeavors to end school lunch debt, Surprise Squad steps in to help
Domestic violence on the rise
Cobb Co. battles significant increase in domestic violence cases
Domestic violence on the rise
Cobb Co. battles significant increase in domestic violence cases