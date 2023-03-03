Bond denied for parents in 2nd baby death within 2 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond has been denied for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death.

Salena Tyler, 23, and Tyrone Scott, 36, remain in jail in connection with the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott after a judge denied bond Thursday at a long-delayed hearing.

Samson was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 18 at Augusta University Medical Center after the parents told deputies they’d left him alone on a reclining couch in the living room, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the death was suspicious.

An arrest warrant painted a vivid picture of conditions at the home at 1906 Watkins St.

“While under the influence of various substances, the accused and co-defendant left said minor unsupervised in another room of their residence for a minimum of approximately two (2) hours without food or care,” the arrest warrant states. “Said minor was subject to extreme living conditions, which included, but not limited to, roach infestation, exposure to illegal narcotics and alcohol, broken furniture, and dangerous instruments.”

ARREST WARRANTS:

Before Thursday’s hearing, the parents had appeared before a judge Nov. 10 in connection with the case. At that hearing, the decision on bond was delayed until an official hearing on Jan. 5, the 85th day after the arrest, for a review of further evidence as it comes in.

The hearing finally took place Thursday.

Each parent is being held in Richmond County jail on a charge of cruelty to children in the second degree as well as a grand jury arrest warrant.

Samson was the younger brother of Travis Scott, who died on Feb. 13, 2021, after the parents were accused of repeatedly turning off the ventilator of the boy who’d been born prematurely.

Just a little over two weeks before Samson died, charges were dropped against them in Travis’ death .

In Travis’ case, documents from prosecutors stated that “although there appears to be probable cause for the issuance of the warrant, there does not appear to be sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

INCIDENT REPORT:

At the November hearing on Samson’s death, defense attorney Zach Goolsby said prosecutors were on a fishing expedition, and the newer case would play out the same way as the first one.

The defense described Scott as a good father, who has two other children, not with Tyler, and has never done anything to hurt them.

Also at that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Davis said: “It is very concerning that they’re back here in a similar posture.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.