Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Couple arrested after being found unresponsive in car with child, drugs inside

Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington
Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington(Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Newnan couple is facing charges after they were found passed out in their car at a gas station.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 28, deputies were dispatched to the Circle K located at 3096 E. Highway 34 in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrived and found a vehicle parked at the pumps with a male and female asleep in the front seats, while an unrestrained child was in the back seat.

Deputies say they also discovered drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and evidence that illegal drugs were consumed while the car was parked at the gas station.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington and transported them to the Coweta County Jail.

CCSO says Pope is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and possession of drug-related items. Arrington is charged with possession of heroin, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and possession of drug-related items.

Sheriff’s office officials say after contacting a family member to come and take custody of the child, the child was turned over to Coweta County DFCS.

The following body cam footage was provided by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office:

Couple arrested after being found unresponsive in car with child, drugs inside

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
Families search for 2 missing Fulton County fathers, business partners
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County
Jalen Carter mugshot
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Gusty winds, risk of severe storms increasing across North Georgia
Jaivyn Beauford
Jaivyn Beauford discusses representing Georgia in HBCU Miss Teen Pageant
2-year-old girl dies after being shot by pellet gun
2-year-old Georgia girl dies after being shot by pellet gun, officials say
Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences in murders of wife, son
Atlanta Newws First sits down with stars of Creed III
Atlanta News First sits down with stars of Creed III