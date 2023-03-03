Couple arrested after being found unresponsive in car with child, drugs inside

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Newnan couple is facing charges after they were found passed out in their car at a gas station.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 28, deputies were dispatched to the Circle K located at 3096 E. Highway 34 in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrived and found a vehicle parked at the pumps with a male and female asleep in the front seats, while an unrestrained child was in the back seat.

Deputies say they also discovered drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and evidence that illegal drugs were consumed while the car was parked at the gas station.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington and transported them to the Coweta County Jail.

CCSO says Pope is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and possession of drug-related items. Arrington is charged with possession of heroin, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and possession of drug-related items.

Sheriff’s office officials say after contacting a family member to come and take custody of the child, the child was turned over to Coweta County DFCS.

The following body cam footage was provided by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office:

