Events moved out of UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum due to repairs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gymnastics meet between Georgia and Arkansas has been moved out of Stegeman Coliseum due to “unexpected maintenance.”

The event has been moved to Gas South Arena in Duluth.

The nearly 60-year-old building has undergone several renovations in recent years. Almost $20 million has been spent on renovations.

