Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Events moved out of UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum due to repairs

Stegeman Coliseum is shown before an NCAA college basketball game between the Georgia Lady...
Stegeman Coliseum is shown before an NCAA college basketball game between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs and the Tennessee Lady Vols Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gymnastics meet between Georgia and Arkansas has been moved out of Stegeman Coliseum due to “unexpected maintenance.”

The event has been moved to Gas South Arena in Duluth.

The nearly 60-year-old building has undergone several renovations in recent years. Almost $20 million has been spent on renovations.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch for part of north Georgia until 6 AM
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground

Latest News

Jalen Carter mugshot
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail
Jamon Dumas-Johnson mugshot
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker arrested for reckless driving
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Colorado State coach Mike Bobo watches from the...
Mike Bobo taking over offensive coordinator duties for Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football...
2022 Peach Bowl sets attendance, viewership records