Gusty winds, risk of severe storms increasing across North Georgia

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms(Atlanta News First)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a cooler and showery start to Friday, the risk of widespread gusty winds and severe weather is forecast to increase across North Georgia heading into the afternoon.

Noon Update - A line of strong, to severe, showers and thunderstorms is forecast to sweep eastward across North Georgia between 2 and 6 p.m. The line of storms may produce wind gusts to 75 MPH, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Any thunderstorm that develops will produce brief but very heavy rain.

Have at least one way to be alerted to severe weather through early evening. The First Alert Weather App is a free and easy tool.

Strong wind, risk of severe storms Friday afternoon

LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather

First Alert Weather Day Updates:

12 p.m.

11 a.m.

