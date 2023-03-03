Gusty winds, risk of severe storms increasing across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a cooler and showery start to Friday, the risk of widespread gusty winds and severe weather is forecast to increase across North Georgia heading into the afternoon.

Noon Update - A line of strong, to severe, showers and thunderstorms is forecast to sweep eastward across North Georgia between 2 and 6 p.m. The line of storms may produce wind gusts to 75 MPH, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Any thunderstorm that develops will produce brief but very heavy rain.

Have at least one way to be alerted to severe weather through early evening.

Strong wind, risk of severe storms Friday afternoon

First Alert Weather Day Updates:

12 p.m.

12:30pm- this line is producing 80mph winds in Northern Alabama. This is extremely rare and dangerous! Its racing east. Should arrive in Georgia in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/6uROOEFtvb — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) March 3, 2023

Latest hi-res model is suggesting a greater risk of rotating supercells this afternoon. Time frame 2-5pm. Greatest risk west and north of Atlanta. PLEASE stay closely tuned to the forecast through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QaubBOHA1S — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) March 3, 2023

11 a.m.

**BREAKING** Tornado watch just issued for NORTHWEST GEORGIA until 5pm. This means tornadoes are possible. Please stay with the FIRST ALERT team throughout the afternoon for updates. @AtlantaNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Uj17Du3a6e — Jennifer Valdez (@JenValdezTV) March 3, 2023

NEW: An enhanced (higher) risk of severe storms has been extended south to include north metro Atlanta. Damaging winds & isolated tornadoes will be possible this afternoon & evening. @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/LX0GXbau44 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) March 3, 2023

