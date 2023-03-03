Gusty winds, risk of severe storms increasing across North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a cooler and showery start to Friday, the risk of widespread gusty winds and severe weather is forecast to increase across North Georgia heading into the afternoon.
Noon Update - A line of strong, to severe, showers and thunderstorms is forecast to sweep eastward across North Georgia between 2 and 6 p.m. The line of storms may produce wind gusts to 75 MPH, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Any thunderstorm that develops will produce brief but very heavy rain.
Strong wind, risk of severe storms Friday afternoon
