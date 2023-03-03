Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High winds with severe storms possible

By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect high winds in metro Atlanta throughout he afternoon and evening with the potential of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

This morning

We’ll continue to see spotty showers this morning with temperatures in the 50s. No storms or severe weather is expected this morning.

Severe weather this afternoon

A line of storms will move into northwest Georgia after lunch today, and metro Atlanta around 3 p.m. Some of the storms in this line may produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

All of metro Atlanta is under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon with a higher risk in northwest Georgia.

Storms are expected to move out of metro Atlanta by 6 p.m.

Severe Weather Outlook Today
Severe Weather Outlook Today(Atlanta News First)
Tornado Risk Today
Tornado Risk Today(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)

High winds

It will be a windy day in all of north Georgia, even when you’re not seeing rain. For metro Atlanta, expect winds to gust up to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta until 11 p.m.

In northwest Georgia, winds may gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect for northwest Georgia through 11 p.m.

Wind Alerts Today
Wind Alerts Today(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County
Jalen Carter mugshot
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
Families search for 2 missing Fulton County fathers, business partners
Chandler LeCroy
UGA football staffer drunk, driving 104 mph before deadly crash, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds likely, severe storms possible on Friday
Forecast map for 10 a.m. Friday
First Alert Weather Day: Heaviest rain has moved out of metro Atlanta
Trees down and blocked traffic on I-185 in Troup County
Trees down and blocked traffic on I-185 in Troup County
First Alert Weather Day: T-Storms likely Thursday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe t-storms possible Thursday afternoon