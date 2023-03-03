FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High winds with severe storms possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect high winds in metro Atlanta throughout he afternoon and evening with the potential of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

This morning

We’ll continue to see spotty showers this morning with temperatures in the 50s. No storms or severe weather is expected this morning.

Severe weather this afternoon

A line of storms will move into northwest Georgia after lunch today, and metro Atlanta around 3 p.m. Some of the storms in this line may produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

All of metro Atlanta is under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon with a higher risk in northwest Georgia.

Storms are expected to move out of metro Atlanta by 6 p.m.

Severe Weather Outlook Today (Atlanta News First)

Tornado Risk Today (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday (Atlanta News First)

High winds

It will be a windy day in all of north Georgia, even when you’re not seeing rain. For metro Atlanta, expect winds to gust up to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta until 11 p.m.

In northwest Georgia, winds may gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect for northwest Georgia through 11 p.m.

Wind Alerts Today (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.