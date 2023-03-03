FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds likely, severe storms possible on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Passing showers will continue overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The wind will gradually pick up to 10-20 mph by dawn on Friday. Watch for some showers during the morning commute.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY

There is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY for the heightened risk of severe weather. As a strong cold front approaches North Georgia, we could see a few strong/severe storms moving through the state. There is enough rotation in the atmosphere, that isolated tornadoes are possible. Right now, areas in Metro Atlanta and points NW have a 5% chance of seeing a tornado within a 25 mile radius of any given spot (in brown below).

Tornado Risk Friday (Atlanta News First)

The line of rain will be broken, and the chance of rain/storms will not be widespread. But any one of the individual cells along the line could briefly become severe. As well as the tornado risk, there is also a risk of strong damaging winds.

Aside from the threat of severe weather, it will also be windy Friday. There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect from 7am to 11pm Friday for wind gusts up to 45mph.

Strong Gusty Winds are possible Friday (Atlanta News First)

The good news, after Friday, the weather will be AMAZING this weekend! It will be sunny and dry with highs near 70. Rain chances gradually return heading into the middle of next week.

Strong to severe storms are possible (Atlanta News First)

