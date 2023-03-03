Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia lawmakers consider bill that would prevent hair discrimination

Bill proposed to prevent hair discrimination
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A bill being considered this legislative session in the Georgia Capitol would prevent hair discrimination.

“I think people should be able to express themselves. Wear their dreads, wear their curly hair, wear their afros,” said Sonay Ryder, owner of HairJuku.

That’s not always possible with office or school rules.

“I don’t think it’s fair at all and I even have clients who tell me incorporate they have the same color hair that it grows out of their head with. So we never are able to switch it up,” said Ryder.

That’s where the CROWN Act comes in, a bill that would prevent hair discrimination.

“It’s kind of freedom of speech like you’re free to be yourself you want to have highlights or you want to have red hair, you should be able to,” said Ryder.

The CROWN Act stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair. It passed in the house last year but then died, so it’s been reintroduced in the senate this legislative session.

“If you’re getting up and you have two, three kids in the morning and you have to look presentable every day and face people every day, then maybe it’s easier for you to have a protective style,” said Ryder. “If you’re not able to do that, and then you can’t do your job, you know, perfectly, because you’re too stressed about your morning.”

According to a study by the Joy Collective, black women are 80% more likely to feel pressure to change their hairstyles in order to fit in at the office.

“If you’re not happy with your hair, or if, you know, you’ve felt judged about your hair, then you’re not happy with yourself,” said Ryder.

The CROWN Act is currently being considered by the Insurance and Labor Committee.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
Families search for 2 missing Fulton County fathers, business partners
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County
Jalen Carter mugshot
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Steven Wilkins, 63
Gwinnett County school bus driver accused of fondling self in front of children
Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Gusty winds, risk of severe storms increasing across North Georgia