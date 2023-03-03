Gwinnett County school bus driver accused of fondling self in front of children

SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – A former Gwinnett County school bus driver is in jail on charges of public indecency and child molestation after allegedly fondling himself in front of children on his bus.

According to the arrest warrants, Steven Wilkins, 63, allegedly committed the acts on four separate afternoons from Jan. 30 through Feb. 9 while the bus was on the campus of Suwanee Elementary School.

“Certainly, these accusations against this former employee are concerning and disturbing,” said Bernard Watson, a spokesman for Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Watson said the actions of an alert parent initiated the investigation.

“What happened was a parent came by and noticed some unusual behavior with this bus driver and immediately contacted our transportation department who then took him off the route and launched an investigation,” he said.

The driver then resigned, said Watson. Cameras on the bus, he said, were instrumental in providing evidence.

In a letter to parents, the principal of Suwanee Elementary wrote, in part, “I want to take this opportunity to thank the parent who reported her concerns. This allowed police to move quickly to investigate the situation.”

Watson said Wilkins had worked for the district from 2009 to 2011 and that he was hired again in 2021.

“Before all of our drivers are hired, they must go through and pass a background check before they can start,” said Watson, adding that Wilkins passed all background checks.

“We want parents to know that we take the safety and security of their student very seriously,” he said.

Atlanta News First reached out to Wilkins’ court-appointed attorney to get Wilkins’ side of the story but did not get a response as of Friday afternoon.

