Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Izzy’s Law’ aims to regulate swim lessons

It would require pools to create a safety plan based on the standards for nationally accredited swim instructors.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With spring right around the corner, a Georgia family is fighting to keep anyone else from experiencing their heartbreak.

Their 4-year-old drowned during a private swimming lesson.

But there’s some encouraging news tonight.

A proposal known as Izzy’s Law is moving forward.

It would require pools to create a safety plan based on the standards for nationally accredited swim instructors.

Last summer, Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons at a private pool near Waynesboro, just south of Augusta.

His instructor was eventually arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The proposal just passed the Senate and is now headed to the state House.

Should it be signed into law, the Department Of Public Health would require each swim instructor to include several things in their safety plan.

Among them: certain student-to-instructor ratios, at least two supervisors during each lesson, and allowing parents and guardians be able to attend the lesson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch for part of north Georgia until 6 AM
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground

Latest News

'Izzy's Law' aims to regulate swim lessons
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four charges: two counts of murder and two counts of...
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murdering wife, son in 2021
2023 Paint the Town REaD Page Turners Make Great Learners
Atlanta 3rd graders adventure on the ‘Storybus,’ created to inspire young readers
Atlanta 3rd graders adventure on the ‘Storybus,’ created to inspire young readers