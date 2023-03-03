‘Izzy’s Law’ aims to regulate swim lessons

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With spring right around the corner, a Georgia family is fighting to keep anyone else from experiencing their heartbreak.

Their 4-year-old drowned during a private swimming lesson.

But there’s some encouraging news tonight.

A proposal known as Izzy’s Law is moving forward.

It would require pools to create a safety plan based on the standards for nationally accredited swim instructors.

Last summer, Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons at a private pool near Waynesboro, just south of Augusta.

His instructor was eventually arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The proposal just passed the Senate and is now headed to the state House.

Should it be signed into law, the Department Of Public Health would require each swim instructor to include several things in their safety plan.

Among them: certain student-to-instructor ratios, at least two supervisors during each lesson, and allowing parents and guardians be able to attend the lesson.

