Jaivyn Beauford discusses representing Georgia in HBCU Miss Teen Pageant

Jaivyn Beauford
Jaivyn Beauford(Shoccara Marcus)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jaivyn Beauford is a first-time pageant girl who beat out others to represent Georgia in The Miss HBCU Teen Pageant.

She is a CNA and a Medical Assistant and plans to attend an HBCU college in South Carolina.

While in high school she prides herself on being a CNA and medical assistant which is a milestone for her and is very important to her journey to becoming a Physical Therapist for dancers.

She has over 15 years of experience as a dancer which she tributes to her success in winning the spot representing Georgia.

The pageant provides scholarships, resources, and support to high school girls of color attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities to ensure that they are empowered, excel during their college years, and advance successfully into their careers.

The pageant airs on March 4.

