LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple school districts in North Georgia are closing their buildings or dismissing students early Friday because of possible severe weather.

A line of storms will move into northwest Georgia after 1pm today, and metro Atlanta between 4-6 p.m. Some of the storms in this line may produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Pickens County School District has announced school will close 3 hours early today, Friday, March 3rd because of the threat of severe weather.

POLK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Polk School District officials announced that middle and high school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to inclement weather.

Atlanta News First Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on weather developments and will have updates throughout the afternoon and evening on WANF and Peachtree TV.

