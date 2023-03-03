Midtown church puts prayer wall on Peachtree Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve walked down Peachtree Street lately, you may have run into some public prayer requests.

Lutheran Church of the Redeemer has installed a temporary “prayer wall” outside their building, just up the street from the Fox Theater.

Sr. Pastor Mark Larson says they started the prayer wall about five years ago during lent, a season when Christians are called to delve deeper into their faith practices.

“The prayer wall started as an outreach of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. We wanted to make a public witness to our community that we are praying for them, and we wanted to invite them to pray along with us,” Larson said.

Prayers for peace, prosperity, health, and justice lined the chalkboards when our Atlanta News First crew was filming.

“It’s almost like reading the newspaper as you go by the prayer wall each day. We hear that people are asking God for that support and that help that they need,” Larson said.

At the end of each day, church members snap a photo of the request

“What the prayer wall does is build a sense of community between people who don’t feel related to one another… because they’ll walk back by here and they’ll see their prayer and then notice that their prayer may have spawned a similar prayer by someone whom they don’t know,” Pastor Ronald Bonner said.

