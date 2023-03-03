Black History Month
MJQ nightclub to move into iconic ‘Down the Hatch’ at Underground Atlanta

The popular nightclub in Virginia-Highland has been a staple in Atlanta’s music, dance, and nightlife scene for 25 years.
Inside Dante's Down the Hatch
Inside Dante's Down the Hatch
By Zac Summers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular nightclub on Ponce de Leon has announced plans to relocate to Underground Atlanta.

The owners of MJQ Concourse signed a lease and plan to move into the iconic Dante’s Down the Hatch, which has sat empty for nearly 25 years.

“The great thing about it is this space already has a really cool layout,” said Ryan Purcell, co-owner of MJQ.

Purcell and his business partner have been looking for a new home for their nightclub since Portman Holdings announced plans to redevelop the block along Ponce where MJQ is currently located. The club has been a staple in Atlanta’s music, dance, and nightlife scene for 25 years.

“One thing that’s really neat about Underground is the fact that all of these places that are getting displaced, we are able to hold on to the history that made that area cool,” Purcell said.

Dante’s Down the Hatch was a hotspot at Underground for nearly 30 years before it closed in 1999. It features a pirate ship and real-life crocodiles, among other attractions. While owners of MJQ plan to make some changes, including leveling the floors and knocking down walls, Purcell said elements of the ship-themed restaurant, known for its fondu, will remain.

“It’s got character which is a big part of MJQ,” he added. “It’s not like anywhere else.”

MJQ joins a growing list of new tenants at Underground since Shaneel Lalani bought the 4-block entertainment district in 2020. Lalani said venues like Future, Masquerade, and the Atlanta Comedy Theatre are all thriving. His focus now for the property is density and residential.

“We’re purposefully holding off on leasing on the blocks we’re going to go vertical first,” Lalani said. “It is going to be a multi-phase development.”

“We’re here for the long haul,” Purcell said.

MJQ signed a five-year lease at Underground with the option to resign. The owners plan to move into the space by the end of the year or early 2024.

