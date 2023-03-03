Black History Month
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car in Gwinnett County

Duluth car vs. pedestrian crash.
Duluth car vs. pedestrian crash.(Duluth Police Department/Facebook)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gwinnett County.

It happened Friday morning on Pleasant Hill Road at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth.

Several lanes on Pleasant Hill Road were closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Duluth Police.

⚠️ SERIOUS INJURY CRASH ⚠️ Officers are investigating this crash involving one vehicle versus a pedestrian on Pleasant...

Posted by Duluth Police Department on Friday, March 3, 2023

