Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Shaq launches youth mentorship program with Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Shaq announced the program called “Setting up Students for Success” Thursday.
“Setting up Students for Success”
“Setting up Students for Success”(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former NBA star Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is teaming up with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to offer a new mentorship program for young people.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Shaq announced the program called “Setting up Students for Success” Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the purpose of the programs is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life.

The program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session will take place on March 16.

You can register here if you are interested in joining the program.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County deputies hold turkey giveaway to feed hundreds of families

Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

Shaq eats frog legs after losing bet TCU would beat Georgia in national championship game

Shaq, Henry County Sheriff’s Office host annual Shop with a Deputy event

Shaq, Henry Co. Sheriff lead annual ‘Ride for Unity’ through Georgia Saturday

Shaq, Henry Co. Sheriff to bring youth sports camps to McDonough High School

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
Families search for 2 missing Fulton County fathers, business partners
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County
Jalen Carter mugshot
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Steven Wilkins, 63
Gwinnett County school bus driver accused of fondling self in front of children
Hair being done at HairJuku in Buckhead
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that would prevent hair discrimination
Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather