Shaq launches youth mentorship program with Henry County Sheriff’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former NBA star Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is teaming up with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to offer a new mentorship program for young people.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Shaq announced the program called “Setting up Students for Success” Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the purpose of the programs is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life.

The program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session will take place on March 16.

You can register here if you are interested in joining the program.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County deputies hold turkey giveaway to feed hundreds of families

Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

Shaq eats frog legs after losing bet TCU would beat Georgia in national championship game

Shaq, Henry County Sheriff’s Office host annual Shop with a Deputy event

Shaq, Henry Co. Sheriff lead annual ‘Ride for Unity’ through Georgia Saturday

Shaq, Henry Co. Sheriff to bring youth sports camps to McDonough High School

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.