Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman endeavors to end school lunch debt, Surprise Squad steps in to help

The mother of two was moved to do something about this issue after hearing a heartbreaking story
Atlanta News First Surprise Squad
Atlanta News First Surprise Squad(WANF)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alessandra Ferrara-Miller has made it her mission to ensure no student is ever turned away in the lunchline.

The mother of two, with a daughter in kindergarten, was moved to do something about this issue after hearing a heartbreaking story.

“So, when she was in kindergarten, there was a story on the news about a student being sent home with a stamp on his arm saying, ‘I need lunch money,’” said Ferrara-Miller

This led to a post on Facebook, which soon snowballed, and in turn led her to found All for Lunch. By the end of last year, the non-profit had paid off lunch debt in more than 250 schools across Forsyth, Fulton, Barrow, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Fayette Counties.

The ANF Surprise Squad, Beaver Toyota of Cumming, and United Community Bank got together to offer a special surprise to Ferrara-Miller’s organization.

Ferrara-Miller was stunned as she was presented with checks from Beaver Toyota to help pay off lunch debt at Sugar Hill Elementary.

“There were times that if there was any kind of issue, I wouldn’t eat; so, it means so much what you are doing for these kids out there,” said Ashtin Olson of Beaver Toyota.

Gurvir Dhindsa and Alessandra Ferrara-Miller
Gurvir Dhindsa and Alessandra Ferrara-Miller(WANF)

United Community Bank also presented a check towards All for Lunch.

“We’re all about community, and we’re so happy you are doing what you are doing; so, we want to present you a check for two thousand dollars,” said Steve Rawl of United Community Bank.

Nick Boyers, Principal of Sugar Hill Elementary School, offered his thoughts on the kind gestures, stating, “it helps our families focus on why we come to school, which is to learn, and not have to worry about some of the other challenges they may be facing.”

The ANF Surprise Squad was happy to help All for Lunch fulfill their mission.

“To make it so that other children don’t have to experience that, it makes me feel good,” said Ferrara-Miller.

Big thanks to our partners Beaver Toyota of Cumming, United Community Bank, and Van Sant Law for making this surprise possible.

We would love to hear if you know of someone making a difference in your community send an email to surprisesquad@atlantanewsfirst.com.

RELATED STORIES:

Woodstock police officer’s kind gesture earns him a visit from Surprise Squad

Twins donate allowance to help childhood cancer patients, receive big surprise

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
Families search for 2 missing Fulton County fathers, business partners
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County
Jalen Carter mugshot
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail

Latest News

2023 Paint the Town REaD Page Turners Make Great Learners
Atlanta 3rd graders adventure on the ‘Storybus,’ created to inspire young readers
Alzheimer's
Free Alzheimer’s conference in Atlanta offers resources for patients
Seacrest Studios
Georgia Aquarium, Ryan Seacrest Foundation team up to bring aquatic animals to sick children
Hank is the non-profit's first employee with special needs. Hank is standing alongside Frankie...
Nonprofit provides hope and healing on four legs, to Georgians