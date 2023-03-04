Black History Month
26-year-old woman shot while driving in Decatur

Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a woman was shot during an incident early Saturday morning in Decatur.

Officials responded to the 2500 block of Columbia Drive after reports of a person who was shot. Officials say that the 26-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound around 1:20 a.m.

The shooting victim, who has not been identified, told investigators that a “known subject” cut her off as she was driving and shot at her.

She was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

