3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

