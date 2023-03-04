49-year-old man shot multiple times after ‘dispute’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old man injured in northeast Atlanta late Friday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to 1905 Piedmont Rd. NE at 10:59 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials at this time.

The man was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say the victim was injured at 1896 Piedmont Rd. NE and a dispute about a drug transaction “escalated” to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

