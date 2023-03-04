Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station

A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ, MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY, CNN)
By Tammy Mutasa
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ) - A ceiling panel came crashing downs and almost hit a woman at a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“In the moment I was definitely very shaken up,” Cianna Navarro said.

The frightening close call was captured on MBTA video. In the video, a 25-pound ceiling panel came crashing down onto the platform at Harvard Square station, barely missing Navarro.

“I was obviously in a state of shock. I didn’t really know what was happening,” Navarro said. “Obviously I’m just walking off the T, trying to get home and the ceiling comes crashing down.”

The 21-year-old Suffolk University student had just been running errands.

“I hope change does happen because who knows what would have happened if I took one more step or if it was an elderly person or a child in that situation,” Navarro said.

A collective shock came from riders who were shown the video.

“I never like considered looking up when I was waiting at the T, so that was just shocking,” commuter Sarah Lao said.

MBTA officials say after an inspection, it looks like corrosion from water caused the panel to fall down.

“Anyone that rides our system and knows this system is very familiar with the condition of our system,” Jeffrey Gonneville, general manager of the MBTA, said.

That’s why officials are not taking any more chances.

Already 10 ceiling panels have been taken down at the Harvard Square station and panels at all T stations will be inspected

If they only have aesthetic use, they’ll also come down.

“Obviously aesthetics are important but the safety of these stations, the safety of our system is of greater importance,” Gonneville said.

With some of the ceiling panels more than 50 years old, Navarro and other commuters say the inspections are long overdue.

“Something shouldn’t have to happen for them to investigate. Something like that shouldn’t have to happen where my life was in danger,” Navarro said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Tornado warning issues in GA
Gallery of storm damage across GA: Send us your photos, videos
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Severe storms in Atlanta leave behind damaged properties and power outage
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South
Severe storms bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
At least 10 dead as severe storms move towards the Northeast
Rocio Franco, of Bellows Falls, shovels the snow from the open of her driveway on Saturday,...
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South
Police sirens (Generic photo)
26-year-old woman shot while driving in Decatur
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits