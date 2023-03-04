Black History Month
Clean up efforts underway after severe storms in metro Atlanta

Residents, business owners are busy cleaning up after a severe storm moved through the area on Friday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents, and business owners are busy cleaning up after a severe storm moved through the metro Atlanta area on Friday.

A Tornado Watch was in effect for most of north Georgia until 8 pm EST on Friday.

A tree toppled onto a Cobb County home on Friday after heavy winds moved through the area.

Atlanta News First spoke to an insurance agent for a Cobb County family who said they are lucky after a tree fell onto their home on Friday.

“The youngest child was in his room playing and then maybe three minutes later, he had went downstairs for something and the tree crashed through the house. They are counting their blessings,” said Insurance Claim Manager Kyle Rowe.

