Dunwoody police seek help finding missing woman

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Dunwoody have asked for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing since March 1.

According to officials, Keebah Hill has been missing since 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was seen packing her bags and leaving the area near Dunwoody Crossing. Officials add that there has been no known contact with Hill and her phone is turned off.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket. She is about 5 feet tall with brown eyes, and dark brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective M. Vermillion at Michael.Vermillion@dunwoodyga.gov or call 678-382-6921.

