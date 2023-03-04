Ex-Doraville officer faces burglary charge from 2019 incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Doraville police officer faces a new burglary charge stemming from an incident that happened in Snellville in May 2019.

According to police officials, new evidence shows that Miles Bryant was caught on camera breaking into a Snellville home on May 27, 2019. Officials say no leads were originally developed at the time so the case was closed. However, new evidence allowed investigators to reopen the case.

Officers responded to a home at 2051 Windsor Lane after reports of a home invasion. Upon arrival, officers were shown a video of a male inside the home. The camera system notified the homeowners of the motion in her home at 5:05 p.m.

Both of the homeowners confirmed to police that nothing was stolen or out of place but there was a window in the back of the home that appeared to be messed with. Officials say the window, which led to their child`s room, was not broken, but it was left unlocked.

The homeowners told police that she noticed “a dark-skinned male wearing a t-shirt and shorts inside her house. When she showed officers the camera footage, a male was seen coming from her child’s room and walking down the stairs.

Bryant did not appear to have anything in his hands and his face was unclear due to the camera quality.

Officials identified Bryant as the offender in the burglary incident and a warrant was taken out for him.

Miles Bryant was recently charged with concealing the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales and a false report of a crime, according to charging documents obtained by Atlanta News First. An arrest application states that Bryant lived “in close proximity to the victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

The City of Doraville recently released the following statement on the arrest of Bryant:

The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales. The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.

Bryant is currently being held at the Gwinnett County jail.

