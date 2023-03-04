Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Father and 9-month-old daughter reported missing in Clayton County

9-month-old Iva Murray and 31-year-old Chastin Brinkley reported missing.
9-month-old Iva Murray and 31-year-old Chastin Brinkley reported missing.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 9-month-old Iva Murray and 31-year-old Chastin Brinkley.

Police officials say Brinkley and Murray last communicated with their family on March 3 at 11:30 a.m. Brinkley borrowed but failed to return a gray 2010 GMC Sierra Tuck with Georgia license plate TCM0250. Brinkley is diagnosed with a mental illness, according to officials.

Brinkley is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black checkered sweater vest, and black slippers.

Murray has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket.

If you have any information about Brinkley or Murray, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Tornado warning issues in GA
Gallery of storm damage across GA: Send us your photos, videos
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Severe storms in Atlanta leave behind damaged properties and power outage
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Police sirens (Generic photo)
26-year-old woman shot while driving in Decatur
Police sirens
49-year-old man shot multiple times after ‘dispute’ in Atlanta
Study finds Georgia families spend big portion of income on childcare
Kim’s Convenience cast with our Meghan Packer
INTERVIEW: Kim’s Experience cast talks about upcoming plays, series