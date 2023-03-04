Father and 9-month-old daughter reported missing in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 9-month-old Iva Murray and 31-year-old Chastin Brinkley.

Police officials say Brinkley and Murray last communicated with their family on March 3 at 11:30 a.m. Brinkley borrowed but failed to return a gray 2010 GMC Sierra Tuck with Georgia license plate TCM0250. Brinkley is diagnosed with a mental illness, according to officials.

Brinkley is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black checkered sweater vest, and black slippers.

Murray has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket.

If you have any information about Brinkley or Murray, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

