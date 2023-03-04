First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous and Sunny Weekend Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a stormy end to the week, we are in for the most beautiful weekend of the year thus far.

High pressure is settling in, which will bring us dominant sunshine, low humidity, and mild temperatures through the weekend. For Saturday, highs reach the mid to upper 60s, which is still 5 degrees above average for this time of year. Tonight will be chilly; under clear skies, morning lows drop into the low 40s. Tomorrow looks EVEN nicer than today, with highs around 70 degrees.

Chilly night ahead. (cbs46)

We continue the dry streak into next week, and continue the warm-up into the mid 70s both Monday and Tuesday. A dry cold front sinks in Tuesday which may bring us a few stray showers. It will cool things off considerably by late in the week with highs only in the low 60s.

A warm start next week but trending cooler late in the week. (cbs46)

Mid-March is looking much cooler than the record-breaking warmth we had in February. As of now, it’s looking like we will see a week or more with highs only in the 50s in the middle of the month.

Mid-March looks unseasonably cool in Georgia with highs in the 50s. (cbs46)

