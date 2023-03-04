Black History Month
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms are gone, a great weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast: Spectacular weather this weekend
By Fred Campagna
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Storms ripped through north Georgia as expected on Friday. Thankfully, there were no early reports of injuries, even though there were more than 50 reports to the National Weather Service of wind damage.

The weekend looks spectacular with blue skies both days and seasonably mild high temperatures. Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 50s before warming to the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. The temperature will tumble into the 40s Saturday night before bouncing back to near 70 on Sunday afternoon. Expect tons of sunshine on Sunday, too.

The weather will stay quiet early next week. Expect highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. There is a low risk of a few showers on Tuesday. It turns cooler late next workweek, and highs may get stuck in the 50s on Thursday. The long-range outlook suggests some rain at the end of next week.

