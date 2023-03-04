Fulton County School District job fair underway

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A job fair is underway at Fulton County Schools on Saturday morning, officials say.

According to officials, the Fulton County School District is preparing for the next school year and is aiming to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, and counselors.

The job fair will be held until 1 p.m. at the Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs.

Officials are offering competitive salaries, paid training, leadership opportunities, and an employee wellness program.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.