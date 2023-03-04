Black History Month
INTERVIEW: Kim’s Experience cast talks about upcoming plays, series

Kim’s Convenience cast with our Meghan Packer
Kim's Convenience cast with our Meghan Packer
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cast of Kim’s Experience play joined the Atlanta News First morning segment for an interview.

There are several upcoming shows scheduled at Horizon Theatre until April 2, officials say.

Officials told Atlanta News First that the comedic play that launched the popular Netflix series centers around a Korean-Canadian family living in an up-and-coming neighborhood in Toronto.

“Kim’s Convenience is exactly the kind of story we want to bring to Horizon Theatre,” said Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Alder. “Its themes of family legacy, generational differences, and reconciliation are universally relatable, but it’s told from a cultural perspective that will be brand new to many of our audience members. Stories like these connect us and remind us that we’re not so different after all.”

Fans can watch the play on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 for weekdays and $35 for weekends.

