Man steals 36-packs of beer from Kroger in North Hall, police say

Man stole cart from Kroger full of items, police aid
Man stole cart from Kroger full of items, police aid(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a cart full of items including six 36-packs of beer from a Kroger store in Atlanta.

According to authorities, the theft occurred on Wednesday at the Krooker store on 60 North Thompson Bridge Road.

The man left in the pickup truck after he reportedly stole a cart full of merchandise without paying for it, police said.

If you have seen this man or have any information on his warehouse, call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-553-7224.

