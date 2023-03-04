Man steals 36-packs of beer from Kroger in North Hall, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a cart full of items including six 36-packs of beer from a Kroger store in Atlanta.

According to authorities, the theft occurred on Wednesday at the Krooker store on 60 North Thompson Bridge Road.

The man left in the pickup truck after he reportedly stole a cart full of merchandise without paying for it, police said.

The suspect below 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝗺𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝘁𝗼 a cart full of items – including 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 - from Kroger on Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall. Have info on the man or vehicle? Give our investigator a call. #beerthief #stopstealingstuff pic.twitter.com/hOHt13Yb0R — Hall County Sheriff (@HallCountySO) March 3, 2023

If you have seen this man or have any information on his warehouse, call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-553-7224.

