Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Sandy Springs police write more than 100 tickets for illegal U-turns

The road construction on Glendale Drive at 285 isn’t the only hazard causing safety concerns.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Glenridge Drive at I-285, it’s not easy to get around. Road work is to blame for chaotic and confusing conditions. About the only thing clear for drivers navigating through the area are no U-turn signs posted everywhere.

“All those pylons and there are so many of them in a row and then you see all these signs and it’s a lot. It’s very busy,” Sandy Springs resident Jay Levitt said.

And despite the six no U-turn signs, including a digital one, drivers still made the illegal turn over and over again.

“With the top end construction being what it is right now, people are trying to find alternate routes home or around the construction in general and what they end up doing is running into these no U-turn signs and then they’re ignoring them,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis with Sandy Springs Police said.

Sandy Springs Police said they received complaints about the illegal turns and when they came out to investigate, they wrote more than 140 tickets in just a couple of days.

“On your average traffic complaint, we might write 20 tickets, so the numbers are staggering,” McGinnis said.

And to make matters worse, several drivers made U-turns right in front of our camera, right in front of the police.

“A lot of it is the older people, the older generation that just gets caught off guard when they come down that road. They’re not expecting all those pylons and get cut off on the expressway, so they go right beyond it, and they find a way to turn around and get on the expressway and they’re not aware of it,” Levitt said.

Sandy Springs Police said they will continue to enforce this area until further notice and they’re asking drivers to give themselves extra time and consider going up to Roswell Road and back down to 285.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Tornado Watch in effect for most of Atlanta Metro until 8 p.m.
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
Families search for 2 missing Fulton County fathers, business partners

Latest News

Man stole cart from Kroger full of items, police aid
Man steals 36-packs of beer from Kroger in North Hall, police say
MJQ nightclub to move into iconic ‘Down the Hatch’ at Underground Atlanta
The new rules help more foster children find a loving home.
Changes take effect to allow GA families to foster more kids at given time
Woman endeavors to end school lunch debt, Surprise Squad steps in to help