Study finds Georgia families spend big portion of income on childcare
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new report found that families in Georgia spend nearly 20% of their income on childcare.
Officials say Lending Tree looked at census bureau data to figure out how costly care is in each state.
Here’s the breakdown in Georgia:
Families earn about $1,500 a week on average.
About $270 of that goes to childcare.
One silver lining for metro Atlanta families is that is less than the national average of $293.
