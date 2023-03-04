Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House

The World’s Biggest Bounce House is making a stop in the metro Atlanta area on Saturday, with activities for the whole family to enjoy.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World’s Biggest Bounce House is making a stop in the metro Atlanta area on Saturday, with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the weekend at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville.

According to officials, Big Bounce America is the home of the only Guiness-certified world record holder of the World’s Largest Bounce House. It stands 32 feet tall at its highest point and covers an area of more than 16,000 sq. feet. There are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” said Sophia Wilson, CEO of The Big Bounce America. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make the Big Bounce America an event not to miss.”

The Sports Slam includes a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size, officials say. The Giant features 50 different Ninja Warriors-themed obstacles for the family to enjoy, while airSPACE features a space-themed wonderland and an inflatable alien in the center of three ball pits.

“This is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages,” Wilson added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Severe storms in Atlanta leave behind damaged properties and power outage
Tornado warning issues in GA
Gallery of storm damage across GA: Send us your photos, videos
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Teen at Clarkston Community Center during podcast recording
Clarkston teenagers are taking back the mic to speak up and speak out
2023 Paint the Town REaD Page Turners Make Great Learners
Atlanta 3rd graders adventure on the ‘Storybus,’ created to inspire young readers
Alzheimer's
Free Alzheimer’s conference in Atlanta offers resources for patients
Seacrest Studios
Georgia Aquarium, Ryan Seacrest Foundation team up to bring aquatic animals to sick children