Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World’s Biggest Bounce House is making a stop in the metro Atlanta area on Saturday, with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the weekend at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville.

According to officials, Big Bounce America is the home of the only Guiness-certified world record holder of the World’s Largest Bounce House. It stands 32 feet tall at its highest point and covers an area of more than 16,000 sq. feet. There are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” said Sophia Wilson, CEO of The Big Bounce America. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make the Big Bounce America an event not to miss.”

The Sports Slam includes a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size, officials say. The Giant features 50 different Ninja Warriors-themed obstacles for the family to enjoy, while airSPACE features a space-themed wonderland and an inflatable alien in the center of three ball pits.

“This is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages,” Wilson added.

