Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Douglasville house party

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that two people were killed and injured six others were injured in a shooting at a party in Douglasville on Saturday evening.

According to police officials, there was a house party with more than 100 people in attendance on Sitka Drive.

Investigators say a “confrontation” occurred and escalated into the shooting.

The identities of the shooting victims have not been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This shooting comes in wake of a recent alarming spike in shootings involving teenagers and youth in and around the metro Atlanta area.

In LaGrange, police arrested and charged 15-year-old Brandon Harrison Jr. with the shooting death of 16-year-old Nasir Truitt at the South Bend Skate Park on Saturday. Officials say the shooting escalated after an argument.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Merlene Jean at 770-920-4916.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado warning issues in GA
Gallery of storm damage across GA: Send us your photos, videos
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Police sirens (Generic photo)
26-year-old woman shot while driving in Decatur
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Photo of Keebah Hill
Dunwoody police seek help finding missing woman

Latest News

Photo of missing Clayton County man Jeremiah Steed
35-year-old autistic man reported missing in Clayton County
Siren light on roof of police car
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old at LaGrange skate park
Teen shot and killed after argument at LaGrange skate park
Daughter's birthday wish is to find her dad a kidney
Gwinnett County girl pleads for kidney donor to help dad as birthday wish