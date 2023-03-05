2 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Douglasville house party

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that two people were killed and injured six others were injured in a shooting at a party in Douglasville on Saturday evening.

According to police officials, there was a house party with more than 100 people in attendance on Sitka Drive.

Investigators say a “confrontation” occurred and escalated into the shooting.

The identities of the shooting victims have not been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This shooting comes in wake of a recent alarming spike in shootings involving teenagers and youth in and around the metro Atlanta area.

In LaGrange, police arrested and charged 15-year-old Brandon Harrison Jr. with the shooting death of 16-year-old Nasir Truitt at the South Bend Skate Park on Saturday. Officials say the shooting escalated after an argument.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Merlene Jean at 770-920-4916.

