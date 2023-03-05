21-year-old man charged in connection to murder of 51-year-old woman

ROME, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 21-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of a 51-year-old Woodstock woman on Saturday evening, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Officials say officers responded to a home on Shadow Brook Drive after reports of a shooting.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. Coroner’s office officials pronounced her dead on the scene. The victim will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab awaiting an autopsy.

Officials say Ellis Geoffery Marrs faces murder and other possible charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

