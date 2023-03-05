35-year-old autistic man reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old man with multiple medical issues.

According to Clayton County police officials, Jeremiah Steed was last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday near the 7700 block of Finsbury Court in Jonesboro.

Officials say that Steed was diagnosed with autism, bipolar, and Schizophrenia disorders.

Steed was last seen wearing a black coat, green shirt with stripes, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is described as 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 lbs.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department.

