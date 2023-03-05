Black History Month
35-year-old autistic man reported missing in Clayton County

Photo of missing Clayton County man Jeremiah Steed
Photo of missing Clayton County man Jeremiah Steed(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old man with multiple medical issues.

According to Clayton County police officials, Jeremiah Steed was last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday near the 7700 block of Finsbury Court in Jonesboro.

Officials say that Steed was diagnosed with autism, bipolar, and Schizophrenia disorders.

Steed was last seen wearing a black coat, green shirt with stripes, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is described as 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 lbs.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department.

