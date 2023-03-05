Excel Church continues to give back despite recovery from fire

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Back in August, Excel Church experienced a fire that inflicted millions of dollars of damage to their entire church building. It forced the church staff to hold services in a secondary building located behind the sanctuary.

Despite the troubles, the church continues to hold fresh food giveaways each first Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. They say it’s just another way they can continue to help others.

“It’s just a building, we are the church. Sometimes God will put you in a place where he wants to slow you down, but we hadn’t stopped. He’s just proven himself to us,” said Omega Peoples, church office manager.

Excel Church is known for being a pillar here in Conyers. They say they are not stopping now, no matter what.

