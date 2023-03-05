Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Excel Church continues to give back despite recovery from fire

Back in August, Excel Church experienced a fire that inflicted millions of dollars of damage to their entire church building.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Back in August, Excel Church experienced a fire that inflicted millions of dollars of damage to their entire church building. It forced the church staff to hold services in a secondary building located behind the sanctuary.

Despite the troubles, the church continues to hold fresh food giveaways each first Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. They say it’s just another way they can continue to help others.

“It’s just a building, we are the church. Sometimes God will put you in a place where he wants to slow you down, but we hadn’t stopped. He’s just proven himself to us,” said Omega Peoples, church office manager.

Excel Church is known for being a pillar here in Conyers. They say they are not stopping now, no matter what.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Tornado warning issues in GA
Gallery of storm damage across GA: Send us your photos, videos
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Severe storms in Atlanta leave behind damaged properties and power outage
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Man in Cherokee rescued after being trapped in trench
Firefighters rescue Cherokee County man ‘buried up to his neck’ in trench
Excel Church gives despite recovery from fire
9-month-old Iva Murray and 31-year-old Chastin Brinkley reported missing.
Father and 9-month-old daughter reported missing in Clayton County
Police sirens (Generic photo)
26-year-old woman shot while driving in Decatur