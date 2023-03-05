Black History Month
Firefighters rescue Cherokee County man ‘buried up to his neck’ in trench

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Service crews rescued a man trapped in a trench in Cherokee County Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, units responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man trapped in a trench and “buried up to his neck.” It took more than two hours for the firefighters to rescue the man. He was provided medical care while trapped and monitored until he could be removed completely, Cherokee County officials said.

Once removed, the man was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

