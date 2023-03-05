FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, 70s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on a great day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. We’ll see cooler temperatures and more rain by the end of the week.

Sunday’s overview

High - 74°

Normal high - 63°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Your weekend will end on a great note with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach into the low 70s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

We’ll continue to warmup through Tuesday with mostly dry weather. Starting Wednesday, highs will drop into the 60s for the end of the week with gradually increasing rain chances heading into next weekend.

Sunday's forecast in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

