Group gathers to search for 2 missing Fulton County business partners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens gathered to search for any clues related to the disappearance of two Fulton County business partners.

Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra were supposed to meet up in East Point last Saturday.

Instead, Salter’s family says his 2017 gray Nissan Altima was found near Campbellton Road and Guerra’s car was found at a different location.

Now their loved ones are desperate for answers.

They held a search party on Campbellton Road Saturday afternoon.

“Not Jason, how could Jason be missing, missing where, this is not happening,” one friend said.

The men were reported as missing to the police.

On Saturday, Atlanta officers stopped to talk with those attending the search.

“If you guys do find anything, obviously try not to move anything around or touch anything,” one officer told the group. “And call 911 and we can go from there.”

According to friends, the two men own a business on Old National Highway and are very involved in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Point Police.

